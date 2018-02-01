NC flu deaths surge, now at 95

RALEIGH — Another 20 people have died from the flu, pushing the death toll in North Carolina for the season to 95, health officials said Thursday.

In addition to the weekly report, the state Department of Health and Human Services says seven people who died in previous weeks were found to have had the flu.

For the 2017-18 season, there have been 63 elderly deaths, 25 deaths of people ages 50 to 64, four from ages 25 to 49 and three from ages 5 to 17. No children were included in the latest death toll.

There were 25 flu-related deaths at the same time last year, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Bill Smith, director of the Robeson County Health Department, warned back in December that this flu season would peak early and only get worse as the weeks pass.

“Simply, people are typically confined more and the virus is able to move better in the cooler temperatures,” Smith said. “Generally, when the schools get back in session after the holidays — after all the kids and adults have swapped germs back and forth — we should see the numbers take off.”

The number of flu deaths in Robeson County has not been released by the county Health Department or by Southeastern Health. The state does not break flu deaths down by county on its website. But the flu’s effect on the local health care system has been made public.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center imposed visitation restrictions on Jan. 5 that remain in place today. Each patient can receive only two visitors, who must be 18 years or older, except in the Emergency Department, where only one visitor is allowed per patient, according to information released by SRMC. Any clergyman who has registered with Pastoral Care Services and has an SRMC clergy badge is allowed to visit.

Most patients may be reached by calling 910-671-5000 and asking for the patient by name, according to SRMC. Letters may be addressed to Southeastern Health, patient’s name, room number, P.O. Box 1408, Lumberton, N.C., 28359.

On Jan. 9, SRMC officials asked area residents to visit their family physician or use local clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care as all staffed beds at the medical were occupied and patients seeking admission were facing delays.

The best defense against the flu is to get a flu shot, even this late in the current season, according to local heath professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated against the flu.

It’s especially important that people at high risk for getting complications from the flu — such as pneumonia — get the vaccine.

That group includes children younger than 5 years old; adults 65 and older; pregnant women; and people who have chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. Anyone who lives with or is in close contact with someone on that list also should make getting the vaccine a priority.

It takes several weeks for the flu vaccine to take effect. And since flu season can continue until May, the sooner a person is vaccinated the better.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications. According to Department of Health and Human Services, flu-like illnesses now account for 7 percent of hospital visits across the state.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the recent explosion of infections, hospitalizations and deaths has prompted people to run out and get last-minute flu shots. That has led to some Research Triangle-area pharmacies running out of supplies of vaccine. County health departments and doctors’ offices are generally reliable backup options for flu shots if a local pharmacy is out of vaccine.

