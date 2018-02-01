New Red Springs manager gets introduction

RED SPRINGS — When the Red Springs Board of Commissioners approved the hiring of David Ashburn as town manager on Monday, Mayor Edward Henderson felt a weight being lifted off his shoulders.

“Looking for a town manager is the toughest thing I’ve ever done,” Henderson said.

Seven candidates interviewed for the job throughout a search process that started in October. Some lived within the region, and others lived as far away as Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Ashburn is a Tennessee native who most recently lived in Rock Spring, Ga. Red Springs residents were given the opportunity to meet him Thursday evening during a special event at the Red Springs Community Center.

“My mistake was I brought my wife to Red Springs before putting in an application,” Ashburn said with a smile.

She quickly fell in love with the town, he said.

Ashburn served as county coordinator for Walker County in Georgia for 25 years. For the past 12 years of that time, he simultaneously served as director of county Emergency Services.

Walker County’s population is about 70,000, and Ashburn felt it was time for a change when he retired.

“I didn’t want to go to a big place,” he said.

Now that he’s in a smaller town, Ashburn is determined to make it a better place for his neighbors.

One of his goals is to bring in restaurants and shops that will make the town more attractive to the rest of the county.

“I don’t want people driving to Lumberton for a restaurant,” Ashburn said.

His ambitions for the small town are big, but Ashburn knows the town still is recovering from the long-term financial effects of Hurricane Matthew. He believes his experience with similar challenges will be helpful as the recuperation continues.

“I’ve managed seven federally declared disasters,” Ashburn said.

He remembers being in his office during the Tri-County crematory incident of 2002, during which 300 bodies destined for cremation were instead dumped on the crematorium’s grounds.

Ashburn also has experience being on the front lines during emergencies. Born in Nashville, Tenn., he worked with the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department. At the same time, he worked as program director and faculty member at Volunteer State Community College.

“I was working 56 hours at the fire department and 40 at the college,” Ashburn said.

Henderson summed up that experience briefly in a short presentation on Thursday night. The mayor expressed his excitement about having Ashburn in Red Springs and reflected on what the new addition meant for the region.

“This is a good day for Red Springs, and this is a good day for Robeson County,” Henderson said.

For residents who weren’t able to meet the new manager Thursday, there will be plenty of opportunities in the future.

“I have an open-door policy,” Ashburn said. “Ask and I’ll answer to the best of my ability.”

Ashburn said he plans on visiting churches, businesses and other community fixtures to introduce himself and hear what the town’s residents have to say.

He is committed to making Red Springs a better place.

“Everywhere has challenges,” Ashburn said. “The goal is to meet those challenges.”

Red Springs residents line up Thursday to meet David Ashburn, the new town manager, during a meet-and-greet event in the Red Springs Community Center. Ashburn previously lived in Rock Spring, Ga., where he served as county coordinator for Walker County. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_4952201821215649477.jpg Red Springs residents line up Thursday to meet David Ashburn, the new town manager, during a meet-and-greet event in the Red Springs Community Center. Ashburn previously lived in Rock Spring, Ga., where he served as county coordinator for Walker County. David Ashburn http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_4956201821215650264.jpg David Ashburn

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com.

