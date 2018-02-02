Fire at abandoned motel called ‘suspicious’

LUMBERTON — No one was injured when a fire gutted three rooms at an abandoned, Hurricane Matthew-damaged motel at Exit 20 in Lumberton.

The fire occurred Wednesday evening at the Econo Lodge & Suites at 3608 Kahn Drive in Lumberton, said Paul Ivey, Lumberton Fire Department chief.

“It’s definitely suspicious because somebody started it, but who started it, we don’t know,” Ivey said.

The fire couldn’t have been caused by a fault in the building’s electrical system because no power is being supplied to the building, he said. No weather or other natural conditions capable of starting a fire were present that evening.

“It was definitely set,” Ivey said.

It has yet to be determined if the fires were accidentally or deliberately set.

The call about the fire was received about 6:50 p.m., Ivey said. Lumberton firefighters responded and found a fire burning in a room on the east side of the motel.

The fire was out and the firefighters were packing up their equipment when smoke was seen rising from the back side of the building, Ivey said. Firefighters discovered two more rooms were burning.

Those fires were extinguished, and firefighters were able to leave the scene at 1:04 a.m. Thursday.

Assisting in the firefighting effort were Lumberton Rescue & EMS, and the Deep Branch, East Howellsville and Raft Swamp fire departments.

The motel has been abandoned since the motel was heavily damaged by floodwaters generated by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Homeless people use the motel as a shelter from bad weather.

“It’s vacant, and they are trying to get the funds to tear it down,” the chief said.

The investigation remains open.