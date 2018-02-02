Crime report

Jimmy Freeman, an employee at Bissells Landscaping in Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone stole two backpack blowers, with a combined estimated value of $1,000.

Marie Cannady-Smith, an employee at Southeastern Health Care Services on Lackey Street, reported Thursday that someone stole a 15.6-inch HP laptop, valued at $1,200.

Maria Lim, of Pineridge Drive in Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone broke into her residence and stole an Acer laptop, valued at $350.

Niza Collins reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office the theft of a motor vehicle on Affinity Road in Fairmont.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Thriston Dial, Aubin Drive in Maxton; Stephen Smith, Smyrna Church Road in Lumberton; Mary Locklear, Dream Catcher Drive in Lumberton; and Gabrielle Thompson, Camero Road in Lumberton.