Two charged with abusing 10-month-old

LUMBERTON — The aunt of a 10-month-old boy and her boyfriend are charged with seriously injuring the child.

Eric Patrick Locklear, 39, and Amy Lion Locklear, 30, both of 180 Stewart Drive, Lumberton, were arrested late Thursday and made their first court appearance Friday in Lumberton District Court. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Amy Locklear was charged with felony child abuse of a child less than 16 years old. She is currently in the Robeson County jail under a $100,000 bond.

Eric Locklear was charged with felony inflicting serious bodily injury to a child under 16 years of age. He was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $200,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about 11:55 a.m. on Jan. 27 about an infant who had been take to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The infant was airlifted later to UNC Hospitals.

The child currently is home with his mother and recovering.

“I am not sure on the condition of the child at this time,” said sheriffs Capt. Brian Duckworth of the Special Victims Unit. “It may take a while before all effects are known.”

A male relative who does not live with the infant took the infant to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment, Duckworth said in a statement. A hospital staff member trained to look for signs of abuse called law enforcement, which prompted an investigation.

Investigators heard conflicting accounts about how the infant was injured.

“It has been found that it did not happen in the manner given,” Duckworth said. “People involved gave misleading information to investigators at the home.”

More charges are possible, he said.

Duckworth said the investigation was a team effort.

“Thanks to the great hospital staff, at both places that cared for the child,” Duckworth said. “And DSS (Department of Social Service) for also sending investigators in this case.”

The arrests were made by Detective Tiffany Spurling and Sgt. Detective Deidre Hardin. Anyone with information is asked to contact either detective directly by calling 910-671-3140.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

