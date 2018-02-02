Man charged in teen’s murder

LUMBERTON — A man was arrested today and charged with the shooting death of a Purnell Swett High School student.

Dakota Jones, 23, of 516 N.C. 41 South in Lumberton, is accused in the death of Jeremiah Dakota Locklear, 17, of Lumberton, according to Maj. Anthony Thompson of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants against Jones for first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by felon about 4:25 p.m. today. Jones was arrested less than 20 minutes later. He is being held at the Robeson Couny jail without bond.

“At the present time a motive has not been determined,” Thompson said.

Jones’ first appearance in court is scheduled for Monday.

Locklear was found mortally injured about 2:24 p.m. Thursday when Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a residence located at 240 Offie Jones Road.

“There was an altercation between two people,” Sheriff Ken Sealey said. “One person was shot.”

Locklear was taken by Robeson County EMS to a Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Locklear was outside the Offie Jones Road residence when gunshots were heard, according the Sheriff’s Office. The teenager was seen running toward the front porch saying he had been hit. An unidentified person was seen running toward a red truck, jumping into the vehicle and fleeing from the residence.

Sealey said anyone with information should all the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 and ask for someone in the Homicide Division.

By Annick Joseph

