Last bank robbery suspect arrested

RALEIGH — The final suspect in the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the PNC Bank in Lumberton and shooting at pursuing lawmen was arrested today.

Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, was arrested about 12:30 p.m at 9914 Clairemore Place in Charlotte by he Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team, according to information from Don Connelly, a federal Department of Justice spokesman. Robinson was taken to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s headquarters to be interviewed by FBI agents and is being held on a federal detainer.

Robinson was charged this past week by the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office with 10 counts of attempted murder, five counts of kidnapping, six counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Already caught and charged in connection to the bank robbery are Daquan Pridgen, Rashad Donavan Young, Jeramie Ross Vaughn, and a fifth unidentified person.

Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle in Whiteville, and the fifth person are in federal custody in an undisclosed location in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Pridgen is under a $1.4 million bond.

Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Vaughn, 29, of Bitmore Road, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also under a $1 million secured bond.

The bank robbery saga began about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 when four people disguised in masks, gloves and glasses, robbed the bank at 700 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchanged. The chase ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

Police have said they recovered some money, but $40,000 is still missing.

Demetrius Robinson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Robinson_22018131171943261201822175016126.jpg Demetrius Robinson