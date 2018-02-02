ACP gets another tree-felling permit

CHARLOTTE — Builders of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have received the final state approval needed to allow tree felling operations along the pipeline’s proposed route through North Carolina.

“Yesterday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued the remaining N.C. Erosion and Sediment Control Plan for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the final approval needed to begin pre-construction activities in northern counties along the route,” Tammie McGee, a Duke Energy spokesperson, said Friday.

The northern route includes Northampton, Halifax, Nash, Wilson and Johnston counties. The DEQ approved in December the erosion and sediment plan for the southern route, which includes Robeson, Cumberland and Sampson counties.

Dominion Energy, Duke, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas are partners in a project to build a $5 billion, 600-mile natural gas pipeline that would start in West Virginia and end near Pembroke.

The project’s builders received a state water quality certification on Jan. 26 and also received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval on Jan. 19 to begin tree felling and vegetation clearing in upland areas of the route. Upland locations exclude wetlands, bodies of water and other areas that require additional federal approval.

“Having received all necessary approvals, we will begin limited tree felling and vegetation clearing in Northampton County as early as today,” McGee said Friday. “Over the next two months, tree felling will continue in spreads slated for 2018 construction, which include the counties of Northampton, Halifax, Cumberland, Robeson, and northern portions of Nash.”

This pre-construction work will be done on foot, using hand-held equipment, according to information from the ACP’s builders. The work will be undertaken only in areas in which the company has reached easement agreements with landowners, who will receive advance notice before work in done on their properties.

“Having received all necessary approvals, we will begin limited tree felling and vegetation clearing in Robeson and Cumberland counties this week,” Aaron Ruby, Dominion’s Media Relations manager, said Monday.

The tree-felling operation will continue through the end of March, according to ACP spokespeople. Per federal requirements, all trees will remain along the right of way until the remaining federal approval to clear trees and begin full construction work is received.