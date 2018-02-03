Last suspect in bank robbery caught in Charlotte

LUMBERTON — The final suspect in the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the PNC Bank in Lumberton was arrested early Friday afternoon, charged and taken before a magistrate at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, got out of a patrol vehicle at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office accompanied by Lumberton police Detective Jennifer White, and Erich Hackney, a Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigator.

The accused armed robber, who has been sought for more than a week, was calm and cooperated with law enforcement as he was taken into the Sheriff’s Office, finger-printed and taken before the magistrate.

When asked if he had any comments, Robinson said, “I am innocent, that’s my comment.”

Robinson was taken to the Robeson County jail and placed under a $5 million bond.

Robinson was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Friday at 9914 Clairemore Place in Charlotte by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team, according to information from Don Connelly, a federal Department of Justice spokesman.

Robinson is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, five counts of kidnapping, six counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and one count each of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“This investigation over the last 10 days has been one of the most extensive and exhausting investigations I have been involved in in a long time,” Hackney said.

Hackney wanted to ensure all the law enforcement agencies involved were given his thanks and their due. Involved in helping track down and capture Robinson were the FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department, N.C. DMV’s License and Theft Division, N.C. Probation and Parole, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“They all had a hand in the investigation in one way or another,” Hackney said. “All of the agencies worked extremely well together to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

Already caught and charged in connection to the bank robbery are Daquan Pridgen, Rashad Donavan Young, Jeramie Ross Vaughn, and a fifth unidentified person.

Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle in Whiteville, and the fifth person are in federal custody in an undisclosed location in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Pridgen is under a $1.4 million bond.

Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Vaughn, 29, of Bitmore Road, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also under a $1 million secured bond.

The bank robbery saga began about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 when four people disguised in masks, gloves and glasses, robbed the bank at 700 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchanged. The chase ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

Police have said they recovered some money, but $40,000 is still missing.

Demetris Robinson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Robinson_2201813117194326120182219373599-1.jpg Demetris Robinson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Erich-Hackney_1201822231848-1.jpg Robeson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Erich Hackney fingerprints Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening. Robinson was arrested Friday afternoon in Charlotte in connection to the armed robbery of the PNC Bank in Lumberton. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Robinson-2_1-1.jpg Robeson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Erich Hackney fingerprints Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening. Robinson was arrested Friday afternoon in Charlotte in connection to the armed robbery of the PNC Bank in Lumberton.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

VideoID: XaD8oQ1IUfk VideoType: YOUTUBE URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Last PNC suspected bank robber captured. Video Credit: Annick Joseph | The Robesonian Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

