PEMBROKE — A program and candlelight vigil in honor of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Monday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

At 6 p.m., there will be a candlelight vigil at the water feature in front of Mary Livermore Library. After the vigil, a program will take place inside the library with 2012 UNCP alumnus Paul R. Brown, who will be speaking on “Changing the World.”

The evening will end with “A Party Fit for a King” at 8:30 p.m.