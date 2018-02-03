LUMBERTON — Nine days after the doors were padlocked at Sam’s Club at 5085 Dawn Drive in Lumberton, no decision has been made regarding the future of the 135,287-square-foot building.

Lumberton officials don’t want a vacant building at Exit 22, which is a prime economic location, so they are hoping if Walmart, which owns the building, doesn’t repurpose it, that a retail tenant can be found.

“It is a little too early to know the future of the building,” said Laura Ladd, senior manager of corporate communications at the Sam’s Club Home Office in Arkansas.

Walmart owns the Sam’s Clubs.

Wayne Horne, Lumberton’s city manager, said a private firm that is under contract with the city is helping evaluate its options.

“First, a decision needs to be made to either repurpose or sell the building,” Horne said.

Horne said the city is interested in utilizing the building’s size to bring another retailer to Lumberton, should a decision to sell be reached. The market value of the building is $8,849,900 as of its most recent general reappraisal in 2010, according to the Robeson County Tax Office website.

The store closed on Jan. 26, joining 62 other Sam’s Club locations nationally that were shuttered in January. It opened in May 2007.

Walmart announced the closures on Jan. 11, the same day the company said it would raise its minimum wage and distribute bonuses to employees nationwide.

The Lumberton closure resulted in the elimination of 150 local jobs.

In making the announcement, Walmart said as many as 12 of the buildings would be repurposed as e-commerce distribution centers, which would make the company more competitive with online sales by allowing for quicker delivery. One of those will be in Memphis, Tenn., but the other sites have not been selected. City officials are hoping the Lumberton location, which has plenty of highway nearby, might be one of those sites.

Employees affected by the closure are still being paid while they decide what to do next.

“Hourly associates will continue receiving compensation for 60 days from the notice while they look for other opportunities in nearby clubs or Walmart stores,” Ladd said. “If associates haven’t transferred at the end of the 60 days, if eligible, they will receive severance.

“Our hope is that many associates at the club will choose to stay with the company via transfer and we’ve been working to make that happen.”

Walmart supercenters are located in Lumberton and Pembroke. Lumberton has two other neighborhood Walmarts as well, and St. Pauls has one. The nearest Sam’s Club is located in Fayetteville.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tester_Brandon.

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tester_Brandon.