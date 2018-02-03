Forum Thursday on erasing criminal records

LUMBERTON — State Rep. Charles Graham has planned a forum for Thursday at Robeson Community College to determine local interest in expungement, which is the erasing of a criminal record.

It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium.

“I want to know what the interests and needs are here in Robeson County,” Graham, a Democrat who represents District 47, said. “I’m encouraging all interested citizens to attend to get factual information about recent legislation that will be of interest to them and also give them some hope and an indication about whether they may qualify to participate in an expungement event at a future date to be determined. All crimes are not eligible for expungement. Non-expungable crimes will be reviewed and discussed.”

It is estimated that 1 million or more North Carolina residents have committed a crime, and have a criminal record which creates obstacles and challenges to stable employment, housing, education, and taking care of their loved ones, he said.

“Many individuals have made foolish and unwise decisions in the past, have paid their debts to society, and have moved on to live useful and productive lives,” Graham said. “I believe that a large number of Robeson County residents are faced with the consequences of a criminal record, adversely affecting their quality of life every day.”

Session participants will be given an opportunity to hear from North Carolina Legal Aid and the Second Chance Initiative of the North Carolina Justice Center and to ask questions, he said.

“It is my goal to take the results of this initial interest meeting and proceed in establishing a collaborative expungement event for the citizens of Robeson County in the near future,” Graham said. “Our citizens deserve a second chance to correct mistakes that they have made in the past. This can be a jobs opportunity.”

