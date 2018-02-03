Schools next to last in local funding

This is the first of a two-part series examining school funding in Robeson County — editor.

RALEIGH — The Public School Forum of North Carolina’s most recent report on school funding shows Robeson County finished next to last in per-pupil spending for all of the state’s 100 counties, about $1,000 less than the state average, for the 2015-16 school year.

Robeson County’s government provided $525 per student for the school year in the report, while the state average was $1,568.

The distance between the state’s richest and poorest schools continues to widen, the report outlines. The Forum is a nonpartisan, nonprofit that has published school funding reports for more than 20 years. Although there are 117 school districts, the report is done by county, not district.

While finishing 99th out of 100 counties for local financial support of its public schools, it should be noted that it’s not for lack of trying. In terms of “effort” in supporting its schools, or how much residents are taxed, Robeson County comes in 46th.

The Robeson County commissioners, whose pay and benefits are the highest in the state, fund the system at about $12 million a year. The last school built in Robeson County, Purnell Swett High, was constructed in the mid-1980s — although one will now have to be built to replace West Lumberton Elementary, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

The state chips in “low-wealth” funding to close the gap for Robeson and other poor counties. Robeson County gets the most low-wealth funding in North Carolina, approximately $17 million in 2017.

The additional state aid still leaves Robeson County ranked at 99th out of 100 North Carolina in per-student funding.

The Public School Forum’s report is titled “School Finance Study Confirms Vast Funding Disparities Across North Carolina.” Published in January, its author is Keith Poston, its executive director.

“There is a chronic and growing gap in public school funding between the highest and lowest wealth counties in North Carolina,” Poston writes. “The gap has widened every year since 2011 and 18 of the last 20 years.

“Our poorest counties continue to fall farther behind our wealthier counties in terms of resources available to local schools.”

The reason? Poston writes, “It comes down to property values. Poor counties’ tax rates are nearly double the wealthiest counties.”

The 10 wealthiest counties have an average of $1.9 million in taxable real estate wealth per school child compared with an average of $364,000 per pupil for the poorest 10 counties. Robeson County is dead last at $269,000 in taxable real estate wealth per pupil.

Robeson County’s real estate wealth is considerably lower than the next poorest county, Vance at $326,000 per pupil. Neighboring Columbus County comes in at $410,000 per pupil.

Real estate wealth includes the value of homes, apartments, businesses, industries, farms and timber land. Tax revenues, other than from real estate, are driven largely by sales taxes.

Real estate and sales tax wealth are driven by personal income, which is driven by a county’s overall economic vitality.

The Public School Forum report finds that Robeson County’s per capita income for 2015-16 academic year, $27,487, was 5.6 percent lower than the next poorest county, Rutherford, and about half the per capita income of the state’s top tier counties such as Orange and Mecklenburg.

According to the Public School Forum, the bottom line is tax revenue per public school student. This takes into account all tax revenues, less mandated social services payments, divided by Robeson’s 23,589 students in the 2015-16 school year.

The bottom line for Robeson is bleak, with $1,600 in tax revenue per student compared with the state average of $5,724 per pupil. Robeson County was dead last and well below the next poorest county, Greene, at $2,000.

County Manager Ricky Harris said to raise per pupil spending to the state average of $1,563 per pupil would require a tax hike of 46 cents, moving the tax rate from 77 cents to $1.23. The highest county tax rate in North Carolina is $1.03.

An added 46 cents to the current tax rate would raise $23 million, which will not happen.

“Raising it all at once would be impossible,” Harris said.

Poston concludes: “The 10 poorest counties taxed themselves at nearly double the rate of the 10 wealthiest counties — $0.83 compared to $0.43, a 40-cent difference. In spite of this, because of the disparity in real estate wealth capacity, the revenue the poorest counties could generate, even at the higher tax rate, was substantially lower than what the wealthier counties could generate at lower rates. The poorest counties continue raising their tax rates, while the wealthiest counties lower theirs, and yet the substantial revenue disparity persists.”

Recognizing the disparity between low- and high-wealth counties’ school funding, the state began supplementing low-wealth counties in 1991.

Robeson County gets the largest amount, $17 million in 2015-16 or $726 per pupil, according to Erica Setzer, Public Schools of Robeson County finance officer.

The addition of low-wealth funding brings per-pupil spending up to $1,251 per pupil. When low-wealth funding is added to all counties that receive it, the new state average for per-pupil spending is $2,053. Robeson finished 99th again.

The Public School Forum report cites a “vast shrinkage” of state funding for public school construction. In 2015-16, the state allocated only $16 million for school construction, not counting funds from the North Carolina Lottery.

Robeson County contributed an average of $3.6 million over six years for capital expenditures to the public school system, according to the Public School Forum report. That money keeps roofs from leaking, heat and air conditioning systems running, and funds construction of small projects at schools.

Because Robeson County has not built a new school since the 1980s it is one of only three counties to have no long-term indebtedness for school construction.

By Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or bigelow@yahoo.com.

