Two die in argument over loud music

RENNERT — A teenager was one of two people who died early Sunday in what appears to have been an exchange of gunfire that began because of a dispute about loud music.

The teenager’s older brother was seriously injured, according to Sheriff Ken Sealey.

Scott Chavis, 47, of McGougan Farm Road in Shannon, and Dakota Chase Hunt, 18, of Children Road. Red Springs, were both killed, according Sealey. Sealey said in a statement that Chavis died at the scene and Hunt died while being transported in a private vehicle to a hospital.

Hunt’s brother, Jody Lee Hunt, 21, of Square Lane in Shannon, heard gunshots and ran toward Chavis and Dakota as they exchanged gunfire, according to Sealey. Jody Hunt suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

A call came into the 911 center about 2:29 a.m. Sunday about a person who had been shot at Charlie Drive and Rennert Road, according to Sealey. When deputies arrived about five minutes later, they found a gunshot victim.

Sealey said an argument over music being played too loudly apparently sparked the conflict at Cousins Mobile Home Park.

Sealey said Dakota Hunt and Chavis left their homes and met about a quarter mile from the intersection of Charlie Drive and Rennert Road, where the gun battle occurred.

The shooting incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division at 910-671-3100.