Crime report


The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Public Schools of Robeson County, Deep Branch Road in Maxton; Lucky Clover Arcade, N.C. 72 West in Lumberton; Steven Hayes, Union Chapel Road in Pembroke; Latashia Oliver, Earl Drive in Parkton; Linda Jones, Modest Road in Maxton; and New Bethel Holiness Church, Iona Church Road in Fairmont.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle, airplane or boat were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Willie McRae, Nealy Avenue in Lumberton; Donald Stephens, Lovette Road in Lumberton; Lorriaine Slayton, Union Chapel Road in Lumberton; Dianna Miranda, Henry Hammond Road in Lumberton; and Theresa Messersmith, Foley Road in Orrum.

