County stays with Blue Cross

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to stay with Blue Cross Blue Shield as its supplemental health insurance provider.

The action came after hearing a Personnel Committee report presented by Commissioner Roger Oxendine, the committee’s chairman, during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Oxendine said the commissioners voted about a year ago to drop AARP as the supplemental insurance provided. Some county employees complained Blue Cross Blue Shield didn’t pay out as much for fitness claims, but BCBS does pay more than AARP on supplemental claims.

In another insurance-related matter, the commissioners approved the committee’s recommendation that they county stay with three pay periods for deductibles but gave County Manager Ricky Harris the option to use as many as five pay periods, depending on circumstances.

The commissioners approved moving Sheldon Hill, Human Resources deputy director, to administration as risk manager with grants oversight.

In other personnel moves, the commissioners approved hiring someone for the HR position being vacated by Hill and advertising for someone to examine county salary plans. Oxendine said the salary plan examination will ensure salaries being paid are in line with the duties and responsibilities for which individual salaries are being paid.

The commissioners approved a conditional-use permit that will clear the way for the establishment of a used-car dealership and mechanic shop on three tracts of land totaling about 1.82 acres in a Residential Agriculture District in East Howellsville. The request was made by Cecil Wilson. No one came forward to speak against the permit request.

In other business, the commissioners;

— Approved moving $5,000 from the Sheriff Office’s Arrest Supplies budget line item to cover the Travel Training line item and moving $1,00o from Utilities to Telephone Postage to help balance through 2018.

— Approved moving $52,100 from county Public Utilities’ Maintenance/Repair-Vehicle and Co/Other Equipment budget line items to Office Supplies, $500; Telephone and Postage-Well, $600; Other Supplies/Materials, $50,000; and Maintenance/Repair-Vehicle, $1,000. The move is to “compensate for funding in the negative and to provide for future purchases,” the budget documentation reads in part.

— Approved a county Department of Health budget change to reflect the receipt of a $23,632 grant from the Robeson County Partnership for Children for a nutrition education program that targets up to 100 county children ages 4 and 5.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at tchunter@robesonian.com.

