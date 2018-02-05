Pembroke gives option in UDO districts

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council on Monday decided to allow mixed usage in districts in the Unified Development Ordinance.

Lumber Regional Development Association leaders petitioned to combine Office and Institutional, and Central Business districts for development on a parcel of land near LRDA.

The town’s Planning Board recommended approving the change.

“It provides some flexibility to the developer,” Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.

The council members also set public hearing dates on two rezoning requests for the council’s March 4 meeting.

The first is a request to rezonefour parcels of land, three on Prospect Road and one on Corinth Road. Brad Harris, president of Lumbee Enterprise Development Inc., requested the town change the land use districts from Residential to Office and Institutional to allow for development in the community.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke also put in a request to change a Single Residence district to a Multi-family Residence district. The site, on University Drive, is being used as a trailer park and for single-family units. The university hopes to use the land as a parking lot for an apartment complex and a green space.

“That’s all it will be for: parking, green space, and water retention,” said P.J. Leslie, director of Assets for Blue Campus.

In other business, council members:

— Reappointed five out of the seven members of the Pembroke Planning Board. Reginald Oxendine Jr., Jan Lowery, Johnny Mercer, David Jones and Mannie Perez each were reappointed for another two-year term.

— Reappointed two out the three members of the ABC Board and approved a request to add two more members, thus making it a five-member board.

“I would like to point out, that the ABC Board has done an excellent job despite the request,” Councilman Ryan Sampson said.

— Recognized the Purnell Swett High School wrestling team that took home the regional runner-up trophy at the East Regional Championships. Coach Nicky Barnes introduced each member of the team and then gave the team members McDonald’s gift cards provided by the council members.

“Whoever thought we could finish third,” Samson said. “That’s huge. To lose to the greatest team in the state is amazing.”

— Staged an award presentation during which Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper was given the N.C. Dixie Softball 2017 Yvonne Bright Leadership Award.

The Pembroke Town Council praised the Purnell Swett High School wrestling team on Monday for taking home the regional runner-up trophy at the East Regional Championships. Each member received a McDonald’s gift card. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSCN356120182521320830.jpg The Pembroke Town Council praised the Purnell Swett High School wrestling team on Monday for taking home the regional runner-up trophy at the East Regional Championships. Each member received a McDonald’s gift card. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSCN3563201825213237572.jpg Pembroke Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper, right, was awarded on Monday the N.C. Dixie Softball 2017 Yvonne Bright Leadership Award. Pembroke Town Council members recognized Harper for his leadership and dedication. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSCN3550201825213322971.jpg Pembroke Parks and Recreation Director Phil Harper, right, was awarded on Monday the N.C. Dixie Softball 2017 Yvonne Bright Leadership Award. Pembroke Town Council members recognized Harper for his leadership and dedication.