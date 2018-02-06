2 bodies found near Fairmont

FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is treating the discovery of two bodies that were found today in a field south of Fairmont as homicides.

“We don’t know the cause, but we are treating it as a homicide until we can prove otherwise,” Sheriff Ken Sealey said.

A call came into 911 at about 3 p.m. concerning two bodies found in a field off Collins Mill Road, south of N.C. 130 Bypass, he said.

The gender and ages of the bodies found were not disclosed.

“This is an open investigation,” Sealey said. “I cannot release any more information at this time.”

The Robesonian will update the story on robesonian.com and in Wednesday’s print edition as details become available.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

