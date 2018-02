LUMBERTON — At least one person was killed and others injured on Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on N.C. 711 near Pine Log Road.

The Robesonian was told that a vehicle exited the road and struck a tree, killing one person, at about 5:30 p.m. Others were being airlifted to receive care.

The Robesonian will update this story on robesonian.com and in the print edition as vehicles become available.