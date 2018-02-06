Wendy Britt, an employee at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone stole three buckets of roof silicon coating, valued at $597, and returned it at another store location for cash.

Ahmed Ahmed, an employee of 41 Gas and Go on Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone stole cases of beer, packages of cigarettes, and cash. The amount of items and their values were listed as unknown in the crime report.

Stephanie Hinson and Jimbob Wiggins, of Franklin Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone stole their white 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, valued at $1,800. The car contained two car seats, valued at $200; and plumbing and carpentry tools, valued at $1,300.

Jonathan Bell, of Olsen Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone assaulted him and stole $200 at his residence.

Joshua Locklear, of North Sycamore Street in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone stole a hammer and drill in a red box, valued at $1,299, from True Value Hardware on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.

Wanda Ouzts, an employee at Wilbert Burial Vault Co. on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday that an employee stole two checks, with a combined value of $631.

Myra Norton reported Monday that someone stole two Weed Eaters, valued at $1,000, and an edger, valued at $1,500, from Greenstate Landscaping on Carthage Road in Lumberton.

Andrew McCall, of Mum Creek Lane in Fayetteville, reported Monday that someone stole an air conditioning window unit from his residence on Marshall Street in Lumberton.

Estreya Griffin, of 11th Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone stole a PlayStation 4, valued at $400, from the residence.

The following incidents of stolen firearms were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Stephen Cartwright, Progressive Farm Road in Fairmont; and Alex Phillips, Boone Road in Lumberton.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Crystal Bullard, Creek Run Road in Maxton; and Jeffery Elliot, Shannon Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Willie Chavis, Union Chapel Road in Pembroke; Laura Russel, McIver Road in Lumber Bridge; Dorsey Landscaping, Comtech Drive in Pembroke; and Randy Allen, Deep Branch Road in Pembroke.