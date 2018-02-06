17 county wells tested for GenX

ST. PAULS — Testing began last week for GenX and other contaminants in private wells in northwestern Robeson County in an area near the Chemours chemical plant.

Seventeen wells along Shaw Mill and Marion roads about three miles from the plant were tested on Jan. 29 and samples were sent that day to the GEL Group for testing, said Bill Smith, director of the Robeson County Health Department. The department will now await results.

“We had a good day last Monday,” Smith said. “It will take about two weeks for the results to come back, and we will forward our results to the North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality.”

The state has been testing shallow wells within a mile of the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant since fall, and this month the state expanded testing to 2 1/2 miles after dozens of wells tested higher than the state’s recommended limit of 140 parts per million of GenX.

Robeson County leaders decided in early January to test wells on the Robeson County side of the plant, which is located on N.C. 87 at the boundary between Cumberland and Bladen counties. Although the Robeson County line is about three miles from the plant, the Lumber River basin is within one mile of the plant.

“I attended the public meeting last week in Bladen County and learned that GenX contamination in the Netherlands has affected vegetation and livestock,” Smith said.

“Chemours has stopped discharging GenX into the Cape Fear River, but when you are dealing with something that never breaks down in the environment, it is not a question of what they are doing now; it’s a question of what they have already done,” Smith said.

The testing in Robeson County is voluntary and the county will pick up the cost of $250 per sample. The Health Department has contracted with the GEL Group, which also is analyzing well water samples for the DEQ.

Anyone living in the affected area who has a private well for drinking purposes and wants to have it tested can call Kim Maynor a 910-671-3220 to have that done.

Robeson County will go further than the state’s testing program and look for an entire family of chemicals known by the acronyms PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as C8) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate). They are used in the manufacture of Teflon and other products and have been discharged at Fayetteville Works for many years.

Testing will continue next week in Robeson County, Smith said. Up to 48 wells will be tested, which will give health officials an idea of how far GenX has spread into the Lumber River basin.

“There are several unpaved roads we will search next Tuesday,” Smith said. “This area of the county has several subdivisions, and much of it is served by county water.”

“If the wells test positive, homeowners with county water available can make the switch,” Smith said. “That is good news.”

The controversy over GenX began in July when a N.C. State scientist revealed it was tested at very high levels in Wilmington’s drinking water that is drawn from the Cape Fear River. The controversy quickly traveled upstream to Chemours.

Chemours was spun off from DuPont Chemical Company in 2015, which operated Fayetteville Works since 1971. Both companies paid hundreds of millions in settlements for dumping C8 into the Ohio River from their Parkersburg, West Virginia, plant. C8 proved to be airborne, and studies are just beginning to determine how GenX spreads.

By Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or bigelow@yahoo.com.

