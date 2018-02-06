2 bodies found near Fairmont

LUMBERTON — Four people have died violently in Robeson County during the last two days.

As two Rennert families dealt with the loss of loved ones to a gunfight, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Tuesday where two bodies were found.

“We don’t know the cause, but we are treating it as a homicide until we can prove otherwise,” Sheriff Ken Sealey said of the grisly discovery near Fairmont.

A call came into 911 at about 3 p.m. concerning two bodies found in a field off Collins Mill Road, south of N.C. 130 Bypass, he said.

The sex and ages of the bodies found were not disclosed.

“This is an open investigation,” Sealey said. “I cannot release any more information at this time.”

In an unrelated case, the daughter of one of two people who died in a shootout early Sunday at Charlie Drive and Rennert Road near Rennert said Tuesday she saw her father’s death, and despite fearing for her life she wants everyone to know the truth.

Ashley Chavis’ father, Scott Chavis, 47, of McGougan Farm Road in Shannon, and Dakota “Kota” Chase Hunt, 18, of Children Road in Red Springs, were killed. Chavis died at the scene and Hunt died while being taken in a private vehicle to a hospital. The teenager’s older brother, Jody Lee Hunt, 21, of Square Lane in Shannon, was seriously injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The shooting was over loud music, according to initial law enforcement reports.

“Music had nothing do to with it,” Ashley Chavis said. “He was a protective father, he didn’t like how Kota was talking to me.”

What was supposed to be a short drive to a store turned into a gunfight, she said.

On the way back from the store she pulled over to the side of the road to speak to a cousin she declined to name, who was on foot, Ashley Chavis said. That’s when Dakota Hunt approached and started talking aggressively.

“My dad jumped out of the car and asked him (Dakota) to be more respectful towards me,” Ashley Chavis said. “Kota walked towards my father and starts shooting, and my father started shooting back.”

Ashley Chavis said she ducked behind a nearby vehicle.

She saw two people prone in the road.

“My father was down, and Kota was down, and then I saw Jody run across the other side and stand over my father and shoot my father two more times,” Ashley Chavis said. “I was scared.”

Another vehicle pulled up and picked up Kota and Jody and drove away.

“I ran to my father, he wasn’t breathing. He was already gone,” she said.

A few minutes later she was surrounded by family members and law enforcement officers. She was questioned all night.

“I am scared because I feel in danger, because recent threats,” Ashley Chavis said. “The Sheriff’s Office, they know.”

Ashley Chavis said she has received threats.

“I was told when Jody gets out (of hospital), I need to be careful because of the loss of his brother,” she said.

Sheriff Sealey said Tuesday evening that they are aware of the allegations and cannot comment further.

“This is an open investigation,” Sealey said. “That is all I will say right now.”

Jody Hunt was contacted by The Robesonian.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

A message to Dakota was posted on Jody Hunt’s social media account.

“I wish it was me than my little brother,” the post reads.

In a statement released Monday by the Sheriff’s Office, Jody Hunt told investigators he heard gunshots and ran toward Chavis and Dakota as they fired at one another. Jody Hunt suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Sealey said an argument over music being played too loudly apparently sparked the conflict at Cousins Mobile Home Park. Dakota Hunt and Chavis left their homes and met about a quarter mile from the intersection of Charlie Drive and Rennert Road, where the gun battle occurred, according to the sheriff.

Ashley Chavis said her father was a handyman.

“He always said, big or small, he can do anything,” Ashley said.

Kayla Chavis said her uncle was the family’s glue and will be missed.

“They took the peacemaker away from the Chavis family,” Kayla Chavis said. “He was good brother, a good grandpa, a good friend. Most of all, he was the best uncle in the world, who was lovable person, with a golden heart who helped everyone.”

Ashley Chavis is trying to cope.

“I am speechless right now, I am still trying to come to grips with our loss,” Ashley Chavis said. “He was loving, caring and very helpful, he loved his family and kids.”

Scott Chavis leaves behind a 29-year-old daughter, a 27-year-old son and a 3-year-old granddaughter.

Four dead from violence this week

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

