New Red Springs manager opens with flooding issue

RED SPRINGS — The new town manager of Red Springs got to work quickly on Tuesday during his first meeting of the town’s Board of Commissioners.

After Mayor Edward Henderson introduced David Ashburn to all in attendance, he presented the town’s environmental assessment report.

The elevation difference between the town’s stormwater drainage ditch and the lake into which it flows isn’t great enough to make the process run smoothly, he said. This create issues with the overall drainage system and exacerbates the effects of any flooding that may occur.

That deficiency was particularly noticeable during Hurricane Matthew, Ashburn said.

The town was awarded a $340,000 hazard mitigation grant to deal with issues such as the drainage system, he said. But, the two remedies proposed by engineers could exceed available funding.

The first remedy involves buying a pump station to aid in sending the stormwater to the lake from the ditch, which is located near Layton and Thurlow streets. The second option involves channeling the stormwater down the Old Maxton Highway, where it would then be deposited into the same lake.

“I’m really big about spend a little and save a lot,” Ashburn said.

In keeping with that principle, Ashburn advised the board to consider the recurring costs associated with both options. He also said both options could cost more than $500,000 to execute, meaning the town would need to find a way to supplement a mitigation grant.

Ashburn cautioned that the remedies would help the town deal with flooding, but wouldn’t prevent it completely.

“If you have another hurricane, there is nothing you will do that will stop flooding from happening,” Ashburn said.

The town manager also suggested the city consider implementing a program through which the city’s drainage systems would be cleaned and inspected for damage.

Ashburn’s suggestions were received well by the board members.

“I do live on one of the first streets to flood in this town,” Henderson said with a smile.

In other business, the board:

— Heard a presentation from Bruce Naegelen, community economic development planner with the North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center, about services provided by his organization. Those services include revitalization assistance, resource identification guidance, among others. Henderson and Ashburn talked about working with Naegelen to develop a strategic plan for the town.

— Heard from Sharon Whitted, of Southeastern Community and Family Services, about the resources offered by the organization. Whitted said they are committed to bringing individuals above the poverty level by providing them with academic and career counseling. She said the state-funded program is free for all participants.

— Appointed Red Springs residents Deborah Graham, Patsy Conely, Sharon Ray, Sheryl Burns and Donald Oxendine to the town’s Martin Luther King Jr. planning committee.

— Appointed Commissioner Murray McKeithan to the Lumber River Council of Governments, and appointed Commissioner Duron Burney as his alternate.

— Appointed Commissioner Caroline Sumpter as the board’s representative to the Red Springs Fire Department.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com.

