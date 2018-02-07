Accident kills 2 from faith-based group helping with Matthew recovery

LUMBERTON — Two members of a Christian ministry who were helping Robeson County with its recovery from Hurricane Matthew were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper Ken D. Locklear, Joshiah Miller, 47, and Kevin Koder, 19, both of Hustonville, Kentucky, died of injuries suffered in the accident, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. at N.C. 711 and Pine Log Road.

Both were passengers in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck that was towing an enclosed trailer.

According to Locklear’s report, the driver of the vehicle, Wesley Jay Miller, 34, of Belle Center, Ohio, told investigators he was traveling east on the highway when the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road. Miller said because the vehicle was pulling a trailer, he attempted to “ride it out” and slowly steer the pickup back onto the highway. However, before that happened, the trailer jackknifed and pulled the pickup off the road and into a ditch, and the right passenger’s portion of the vehicle struck a tree.

Miller was not severely injured, but two other passengers were: Ben Miller, 15, of Belle, Ohio, and Eric Yoder, 20, of Hustonville, Kentucky. Their updated conditions were not available today.

Wesley Miller faces two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The men were working with Christian Aid Ministries, a Mennonite/Amish group headquartered in Berlin, Ohio.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_police-lights201827102917500-3.jpg