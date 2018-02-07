Bodies found Tuesday identified

LUMBERTON — The bodies discovered in a field off Collins Mill Road have been identified, according to a published report.

Television station WPDE, based in Florence, S.C., posted on its website that Ashley Nicole Smith, 33, and Stephen Matthew McRae, 31, have been identified as two people found dead Tuesday afternoon in a field off Collins Mill Road near Bailey Road, south of Fairmont. The station cites Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey as its information source.

Sealey said the deaths are being treated as homicides, and autopsies have been ordered to determine the causes of death, according to WPDE. Smith and McRae knew each other, Sealey said.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 910-671-3100.

