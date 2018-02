The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Laura Lassiter, Reva Road in Fairmont; Carbons Asbury, South Spruce Street/Fire Tower Road in Proctorville; Joshua Hammond, Judas Drive in Lumberton; Anita Hunt, Atkinson Road in Orrum; Keaton Oxendine, N.C. 710 North in Red Springs.