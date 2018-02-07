5 sentenced for drug trafficking

RALEIGH — Sentences ranging from 18 months to 15 years in prison were handed down today to five men convicted for involvement in a Robeson County drug trafficking organization, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mitchell Ray Locklear, 55; Timmy Lloyd Hunt, 43; Brandon Darris Locklear, 36; Torrey Locklear, 38, all of Maxton; and Archie Lynn Strickland, 41, of Fairmont, were sentenced by Chief United States District Judge James Dever III after being convicted of crimes related to shipping and distributing large quantities of cocaine and marijuana within the Eastern District of North Carolina, Don Connelly, a DOJ spokesman, said today in a statement.

Mitchell Ray Locklear was given a 15-year prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release.

Timmy Hunt was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Brandon Locklear and Strickland each were sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Torrey Locklear received an 18-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.

The defendants were indicted April 11, 2017, and charged with conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

Four more people are awaiting sentencing in this case, according to Connelly.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division, and the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, according to Connelly.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation, the N.C. National Guard and the United States Department of Agriculture, assisted in the investigation, according to Connelly.

Torrey Locklear http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Torrey-Locklear_1-1.jpg Torrey Locklear Mitchell Locklear http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mitchell-Locklear_2-1.jpg Mitchell Locklear http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Brandon-Locklear_3-1.jpg