Wreck kills 2 from faith-based group helping with Matthew recovery

LUMBERTON — Christian Aid Ministries trucks are silently parked behind the First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton and volunteers, who have been rebuilding homes in Robeson County since Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016, have gone home to Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Two missionaries of the Amish-Mennonite ministry were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The driver was not seriously injured and two additional passengers are being treated at McLeod Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, and their conditions were not known Wednesday evening.

According to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper Ken D. Locklear, Joshiah Miller, 47, and Kevin Koder, 19, both of Hustonville, Kentucky, died of injuries suffered in the accident, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. at N.C. 711 and Pine Log Road.

The mission group’s vehicles have been parked next to the Presbyterian Church and its members have been using the kitchen and education building as a dormitory for many of the 15 months since Matthew hit while they have rehabilitated hundreds of flood-damaged homes.

David Ruth is the church’s minister.

“It’s a somber time here,” said Ruth, who traveled to the hospital Tuesday night. “Everybody wants to do something, but we’re trying to give them space.”

Christian Aid Ministries is headquartered in Berlin, Ohio. Volunteers have come in waves from across the nation and typically spend two weeks in Robeson County before they are replaced. The latest group arrived on Sunday, and Ruth met with them.

“They were excited to be here, and I welcomed them to the church,” Ruth said. “They are a joy to have here. They are humble servants of God.”

When the volunteers got the news of the accident, they were stunned, Ruth said.

“We stood around in silence. I didn’t know what to say,” he said.

“This is a tight-knit group with deep roots and strong faith,” he said. “They are certain that God will find the good in this tragedy.”

The five volunteers were passengers in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck that was towing an enclosed trailer.

According to Locklear’s report, the driver of the vehicle, Wesley Jay Miller, 34, of Belle Center, Ohio, told investigators he was traveling east on the highway when the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road. Miller said because the vehicle was pulling a trailer, he attempted to “ride it out” and slowly steer the pickup back onto the highway. However, before that happened, the trailer jackknifed and pulled the pickup off the road and into a ditch, and the right passenger’s portion of the vehicle struck a tree.

Miller was not severely injured, but two other passengers, Ben Miller, 15, of Belle, Ohio, and Eric Yoder, 20, of Hustonville, Kentucky, were.

Wesley Miller faces two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

