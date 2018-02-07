Man sought on murder charge

LUMBERTON — A warrant has been issued for a Red Springs man who is charged with first-degree murder.

The warrant was issued for Johnathan Maurice Mack, 22, of 204 W. Sunset Drive in Red Springs, according to Maj. Anthony Thompson, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Mack is wanted for the shooting death of Dwayne Vencent Fairley, 21, of East Fifth Avenue, Red Springs.

A sheriff’s deputy responded about 11 p.m. Monday to a suspicious vehicle at 1108 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs, according to Thompson. While the deputy was driving toward the area, he was told the caller had heard five to six gunshots and a vehicle was seen leaving the area, traveling on Daniel McLeod Road toward Red Springs. The deputy saw the vehicle and gave chase into Red Springs. The driver jumped out of the vehicle on Samuel Williams Drive and escaped.

The deputy received information about a man being found shot at the grain bins at 1108 Daniel McLeod Road, according to Thompson. The victim has been identified as Fairley. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about Mack’s whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

