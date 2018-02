LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Republican Party will hold its annual county convention from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, at the Lumberton Lion’s Club located at 1985 Carthage Road Lumberton just off Interstate 95.

Speakers will include upcoming GOP candidates for office.

The Robeson County Republican Party’s Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/RobesonGOP/.