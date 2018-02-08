LUMBERTON — The Robesonian has learned the a female student was assaulted on Thursday at Lumberton High School by another female student who used a box cutter.

The newspaper was unable to get any information from the Public Schools of Robeson County, but was promised information would come as soon as it is gathered. The newspaper will update the story as details are available.

The Robesonian was told that the student was attacked from behind and suffered severe cuts in the head area. The assault was videotaped by another student who used a cellphone, according to the newspaper’s sources.

No information was available on the student’s injuries or what charges the assailant might be facing.