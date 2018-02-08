Hunt faces murder charge

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man injured during a gun battle that left two people dead on Sunday has been charged with murder.

Jody Lee Hunt, 21, of Square Lane in Shannon, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and has been denied bond.

Hunt was wheeled Thursday into Courtroom 3C by a bailiff for his first court appearance, before District Court Judge Dale Deese. He was dressed in a hospital gown and had bandages on both arms.

Hunt is in need of further medical treatment and he was taken to Central Prison in Raleigh, which is better equipped to treat his injuries, according to law enforcement sources.

Hunt was wounded Sunday during a shooting incident that took place near Charlie Drive and Rennert Road, near Rennert. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting that came in about 2:29 a.m. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived a short time later.

Scott Chavis, 47, of McGougan Farm Road in Shannon, and Dakota Chase Hunt, 18, of Children Road in Red Springs, were shot to death. Chavis died at the scene and Dakota Hunt died while being driven to a hospital in a private vehicle.

An argument sparked the gunfire. What triggered the argument is unclear.

Law enforcement said in a statement that loud music was believed to be the cause of the disturbance between neighbors at Cousins Mobile Home Park. Ashley Chavis, a daughter of Scott Chavis, said it was not loud music.

The men met about a quarter mile from Charlie Drive and Rennert Road. An argument ensued between the men, followed by an exchange of gunshots. Jody Hunt also discharged a weapon during the altercation.

Ashley Chavis told The Robesonian on Tuesday that she saw Jody Hunt stand over her father and shoot him twice.

Threats were made after the incident, which made her fear for her life and she notified the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Chavis said.

“I was told when Jody gets out (of hospital), I need to be careful because of the loss of his brother,” she said.

Hunt is expected back in the Robeson County courthouse Feb. 20.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

