Accused cop killer goes to trial Feb. 19

LUMBERTON — The man accused in the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police officer took one step closer to trial on Thursday.

Marques Brown, 33, appeared before Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd with his attorney Lisa Miller, who presented pretrial motions to the court. Brown’s trial is set to begin Feb. 19; he will not face the death penalty.

Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremiah Goodson Jr., who was fatally shot on July 17, 2012, at a Shell gasoline station on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Goodson was gunned down while off duty and attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Brown for two charges of failure to appear in court, one charge of possession of firearm by a felon, and one charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Fewer than 10 people were in the courtroom during Thursday’s legal proceedings. None of Goodson’s family, friends or colleagues attended the hearing.

Three people sat behind Brown. One of them was his sister Delphine Brown.

“I am here to support my brother,” she said. “I hate that it happened. I wish he would have followed orders.”

Less than a month ago Brown was declared intellectually deficient for a capital case, taking the death penalty off the table.

Clinical psychologist Ginger Calloway, an expert for the defense, testified during the Jan. 17 competency hearing that, in her opinion, Brown had an abundance of behavior examples related to immaturity, inadequacy and limited social development to indicate a significant deficit in social skills.

Brown’s mental state should have been brought to the jury during trial, rather than before the judge on Wednesday, Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said after the hearing.

“If the judge ruled against the defense, denied the motion, they get to present the same evidence during the trial and bring up mental retardation with a jury,” Britt said.

The Interstate 95 overpass near where Goodson was killed was dedicated in his honor in June 2015.

Jeremiah Goodson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Brown_1.jpg Jeremiah Goodson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Goodson_1.jpg http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Goodson-signs_2.jpg