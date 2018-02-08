Break gets parts of Fairmont wet

FAIRMONT — What was supposed to be prep work for a road project set to start Monday became a job to restore water service on Thursday.

A water main broke about 1 p.m. The break forced the closure of portions of Main and Thompson streets and disrupted water service to nearby businesses.

“So what we are trying to do is buy parts to fix it,” said Ronnie Seals, city Public Works director.

Richard Brown, owner of Mur-Les Hair Styling Salon, said he understands that sometimes the unexpected happens.

“I know it’s an accident,” Brown said. “Accidents happen.”

But, water is essential to the operation of a hair salon, he said.

“I can’t wash my hands, I can’t service anyone,” he said. “I haven’t had a customer in two hours.”

Main Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday so sewer rehabilitation work can be done. Thompson Street will be closed for no more than two weeks starting next week.

“I hope we are out of here in a week,” Seals said.

Information about street closures is available on the town of Fairmont website.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Water-BW_1.jpg

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.