Crime report

Sean Chavis, of East Fourth Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday that someone assaulted him on Watauga Street in Lumberton.

Cecilio Alvarez, of First Street in Eden, reported Wednesday that someone entered his truck and stole a Leister hot air welder at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Officer Kenneth Leggett, of the Lumberton Police Department, reported Wednesday that someone broke into “Totally You From Head 2 Toe” on Cedar Street. He stated in the report that while on a security check he noticed damage to a glass door and deadbolt and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Wordell McRae reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone assaulted him with a deadly weapon on Baltimore Church Road in Fairmont.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Keaton Oxendine, N.C. 710 North in Red Springs; and Cozy Corner, Prospect Road in Pembroke.