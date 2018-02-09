Schools probe violent acts at LHS, Piney Grove

LUMBERTON — A parent is speaking out about one of two violent acts that occurred at a public school in the past eight days.

Meghan, who asked that her last name not be used, is the mother of a 10-year-old fourth-grader at Piney Grove Elementary School who was stabbed in the forearm by a classmate with a diabetic injection needle. The attack left a knot and bruise on her son’s forearm and prompted Meghan to take him to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. She was told to have her son’s blood regularly checked during the next six months for possible infections.

While she was at SRMC, a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy was called by hospital staff, and the deputy told her the attack classified as assault with a deadly weapon and charges would be brought against the child who stabbed her son.

“I just want to let people know that it happened to my son, and it could happen to their children,” Meghan said Friday.

A Public Schools of Robeson County spokesperson confirmed Friday there was an incident at Piney Grove.

“A fourth-grade student at Piney Grove Elementary brought a diabetic lancet to the classroom. The incident was investigated. Disciplinary action was taken,” Tasha Oxendine wrote in an email to The Robesonian.

Oxendine provided no more information about the incident.

Meghan said her son was one of at least four students stabbed with a needle.

“There were multiple children,” she said. “I don’t know how many, but I know there were four. I don’t know if there were more.”

The stabbing incident took place about 10:15 a.m., Meghan said. The school called her to tell her about it at noon.

She picked up her son, who had a knot and bruise on his forearm, and took him to their primary care physician, but couldn’t get in to see the doctor, Meghan said. She then took him to Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

The deputy with whom she spoke said he also had spoken with the parents of the other children who had been stabbed and collected all of the needles.

“The child took a whole box,” Meghan said.

School administrators would not give her specific information about the stabbing incident, she said. They also denied her request to speak with the parents of the child who stabbed her son.

Meghan has since asked that the child be transferred out of her son’s class. She was told that her son could transfer to another class, Meghan said.

“To my knowledge, he (the child with he needle) was going to be back in class today,” Meghan said Friday.

She told The Robesonian she was supposed to meet with Shanita Wooten, schools superintendent, next week.

On Thursday, a female student armed with a box cutter assaulted another female student in a Lumberton High School hallway. An 18-second recording of the attack was made and posted to social media.

The school system confirmed on Friday that there was an incident at Lumberton High on Thursday.

“There was an incident between two students at Lumberton High School on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at approximately 10 a.m.,” Oxendine wrote in an email. “Principal Larry Obeda was in the same hallway and immediately responded and stopped the altercation between the students. Appropriate disciplinary measures were taken to address the incident. District administrators and school resource officers with the Public Schools of Robeson County assisted with the investigation.”

No incident report concerning the assault could be found at Lumberton Police Department.

When asked about the existence of a report, police Capt. Terry Parker responded in an email, “No report filed that I can find.”

The Robesonian has been told that the student was attacked from behind and suffered severe cuts in the head area. No information has been made available about the student’s injuries or what charges the assailant might be facing.

By T.C. Hunter Managing editor

By T.C. Hunter Managing editor

