The passing of the gavel took place during the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s gala on Jan. 26. Suzanne Abbott, middle, owner of Abbott Insurance Services, was named the new chair of the chamber’s board of directors. She replaces Al Locklear, who assumed the role in 2017. Mickey Gregory, a member of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton’s executive board, received Community Volunteer of the Year honors. Abbott took home the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award.

The passing of the gavel took place during the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s gala on Jan. 26. Suzanne Abbott, middle, owner of Abbott Insurance Services, was named the new chair of the chamber’s board of directors. She replaces Al Locklear, who assumed the role in 2017. Mickey Gregory, a member of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton’s executive board, received Community Volunteer of the Year honors. Abbott took home the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_201801269518433220182812356952.jpg The passing of the gavel took place during the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s gala on Jan. 26. Suzanne Abbott, middle, owner of Abbott Insurance Services, was named the new chair of the chamber’s board of directors. She replaces Al Locklear, who assumed the role in 2017. Mickey Gregory, a member of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton’s executive board, received Community Volunteer of the Year honors. Abbott took home the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award.