Murder suspect caught in Maryland

LUMBERTON — A Red Springs man has been arrested in Maryland and charged with a murder that occurred last week in Robeson County.

Johnathan Maurice Mack, 22, of 204 W. Sunset Drive in Red Springs, was arrested on Wednesday at his mother’s house in Oxen Hill, Maryland, by Prince County sheriff’s deputies, according to Maj. Anthony Thompson of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He appeared before a judge on Friday and waived extradition.

He will be housed at Prince George’s County Detention Center without bond until he is returned to Robeson County. That is expected to happen within two weeks.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dwayne Vincent Fairley, 21, of East Fifth Avenue, Red Springs, on Monday.

A sheriff’s deputy responded that night to a suspicious vehicle at 1108 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs, according to Thompson. While the deputy was driving toward the area, he was told the caller had heard five to six gunshots and a vehicle was seen leaving the area, traveling on Daniel McLeod Road toward Red Springs. The deputy saw the vehicle and gave chase into Red Springs. The driver jumped out of the vehicle on Samuel Williams Drive and escaped.

The deputy found Fairley’s body at the grain bins at 1108 Daniel McLeod Road.

Johnathan Maurice Mack http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_mack201821015935415-1.jpg Johnathan Maurice Mack

Donnie Douglas Editor

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or at ddouglas@robesonian.com.

