School board meets on Tuesday

LUMBRTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County on Tuesday will get an update on plans to replace West Lumberton Elementary School, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

The agenda for the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, which is at 500 N. Cedar St., says Superintendent Shanita Wooten will make the presentation. The system remains without a permanent central office, and has been using City Hall since Matthew.

Other agenda items include a testing update and calendar update by Bobby Locklear, a report from board member Dwayne Smith on policy matters, and a report by board member Randy Lawson on construction.

The board will also recognize Students of Excellence, as well as the classified, certified employees of the month and the top bus driver.

The board will hold a closed session to discuss legal and personnel issues.