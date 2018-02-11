LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council on Monday is expected to give final approval to a $553,700 contract with Fayetteville-based contractor Hayes Inc. for downtown plaza and alleyway improvement projects.

Meeting as the Council Policy Committee last week, the council gave initial approval for the projects despite opposition from Councilman John Cantey Jr. Cantey said he wouldn’t approve of funding the enhancement projects while some residents of Precincts 5, 6, and 7 are still displaced from Hurricane Matthew.

The alleyway to be improved is between Third and Fourth streets behind the Carolina Civic Center at 315 N. Chestnut St.

Two pending contracts with The Wooten Company will also be voted on. One is for $111,100 and covers the Northwest Sewer System Improvement Project, and the other is a $35,450 for the 6-inch Water Main River Crossing Project.

Five retirees will be recognized at the meeting: Annie Williams, administrative assistant; Steven R. Smith, police corporal; Harold E. Jackson Jr., police lieutenant; James K. McNair, crew chief supervisor; and Linda Oxendine, Public Services director/tax collector.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Lumberton City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St.