Search leads to 4 arrests

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police have arrested four people, three of whom face drug charges and a fourth charged with violating probation.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, the arrests came after the department’s SWAT team searched a home at 205 Dresden Ave., which an investigation had shown was being rented and used for selling and maintaining drugs.

Travers Emanuel Johnson, 34, of 205 Dresden Ave. was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling, and failure to appear in court. His bond was set at $3,500.

Lillian Grace Hardin, 42, also of 205 Dresden Ave., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and jailed under a $500 bond,

Earl Davis, 67, also of 205 Dresden Ave., was charged with failure to appear in court, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,500.

Kevin Russell Brown, 57, also of 205 Dresden Ave. was charged with violating probation. His bond was set at $5,000.

Lillian Hardin http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Travers-Johnson_1.jpg Lillian Hardin Lillian Hardin http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Lillian-Hardin_2.jpg Lillian Hardin Earl Davis http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Earl-Davis_3.jpg Earl Davis Kevin Brown http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Kevin-Brown_4.jpg Kevin Brown