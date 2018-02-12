Pembroke man charged in fatal hit-and-run

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke man is charged after his vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday.

According to Sgt. Ron Wright of the state Highway Patrol, Kent Oxendine, 23, of 3023 Evergreen Road, Pembroke, was walking south on Evergreen Road, about four miles from Pembroke, when he was struck at about 10:54 p.m.

Wright said an investigation, which included anonymous tips and recovered car parts, led to Paul Locklear Jr., 30, of 25 Locklear Road. He was charged Sunday night with felony hit-and-run after law enforcement officers located his vehicle, a dark gray 2005 GMC Yukon Denali.

“We had a basic idea on the make and model of the vehicle from parts that remained at the scene,” Wright said. “That helped lead to an arrest.”

Locklear is currently out on a $75,000 bond.

By Annick Joseph Staff report

Reach Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

