Crime report

Officer Robbie Odum, of the Lumberton Police Department, reported Monday that someone broke into the Fresh Foods IGA on Pine Street in Lumberton and stole 18 cartons of Newport cigarettes, valued at $1,106.

John Oxendine, an employee of C&C Towing & Heavy Duty Recovery & Roadside Service, located on Second Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone stole two Impact wrenches, valued at $1,100; and two sockets, valued at $350.

Daniel Moody, of Cherokee Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone stole his wallet, valued at $20; a passport, valued at $100; $350 in cash; and bank cards. The passport and wallet were later recovered.

Kevin Bullard reported Saturday that someone stole an air conditioning unit belonging to Gladys Scott, of Oregon Street in Lumberton. The unit was valued at $4,000.

John Ireland, of Simmons Drive in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone stole his 1993 white Nissan truck, valued at $1,600; two drills, valued at $200; and keys, valued at $20.

Jo’Quana Shaw, of Carthage Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone stole her .38-caliber handgun, valued at $200.

Layla Mustafa, of Roslyn Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday that someone stole two Michael Kors wallets, valued at $180.

Elizabeth Burkle, of Furman Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday that someone stole her Coach bag, valued at $500; a Coach purse, valued at $300; and two military identification cards.

Brenda Reid, an employee of the Apartments of Lumberton, reported that someone threw a ball against the building’s siding and caused damages valued at $2,000.

Edward Febres, of Bull Street in Garland, reported that someone broke into his car while it was parked at Hardee’s on West Fifth Street in Lumberton, and stole $1,500 in cash.

Haynes Townsend of Cayton Road in Lumberton, reported that someone entered his home and stole a table saw, valued at $200; a Whirlpool range, valued at $500; a tool box containing tools, valued at $600; assorted jewelry, valued at $1,000; two computers, valued at $250; a printer, valued at $100; and two autographed baseball cards.

Alexander Girard, of Shore Drive in Smithfield, Va., reported that someone entered his vehicle while it was parked at Holiday Inn on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton and stole three pork butts, three racks of ribs, 12 packs of hot dogs, and six hams, all with a combined value of $500; a grill, valued at $50; two fishing poles, valued at $150; and a tackle box, valued at $200.

Kevin Walker, of Roslyn Drive in Lumberton, reported that someone stole his Cosco ladder, valued at $200.

Ridge Locklear reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone assaulted him causing serious injury while he was in the Red Springs area.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rudy Lopez, Cedar Street in Proctorville; Felicia McQueen, Ballance Farm Road in St. Pauls; and Vanessa Hayes, Sweetheart Drive in Fairmont.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Randy Turlington, Turlington Drive in St. Pauls; Terry Sweat, Wire Grass Road in Orrum; and Shameka Hunter, Old Baker Road in Maxton.