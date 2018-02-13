Man charged in double-fatal

LUMBERTON — A 51-year-old local man has been charged in connection to the traffic accident on Monday that killed a Maxton mother and her daughter, and seriously injured her son.

Rudolph Freeman, of 825 Oakgrove Church Road, was charged Monday with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Freeman was driving a Ford Super Duty truck on Deep Branch Road just before 8 a.m. when his vehicle ran off the road, according to Trooper Cory Lowry of the state Highway Patrol. Freeman overcorrected, the truck crossed the center line and struck head-on a Honda sedan.

Jessica Oxendine, 33, and her 13-year-old daughter, Brianna Scott, both of Noa Drive in Maxton, died on impact, Lowry said. Oxendine’s 8-year-old son was airlifted to UNC Hospitals and is in serious condition.

“At first we didn’t know the circumstances. We didn’t know one was so young,” Lowry said. “It takes a toll on you, especially when you have kids.”

Freeman had three daughters in the car, all of whom are students at Pembroke Middle; two had to be hospitalized. Their conditions were not available.

Pembroke Middle School honored Scott by posting a message on its social media page that reads, “When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Once A Warrior, Always A Warrior!”

Freeman is scheduled to be in court on March 13.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

