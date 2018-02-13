Man charged with indecent liberties

RED SPRINGS — A Maxton man has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Donovan Ray Bowen, 23, of 1132 Clark Road, was arrested by Red Springs police, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

“Details of the case are unavailable at this time due to an ongoing investigation and the minor victim involved,” Monroe said in a statement.

Detention Center records indicate Bowen was booked into the jail on Friday, made bond and was released. His Facebook page indicated he worked for Red Springs and also was a substitute teacher.

“He did at one point work for the town of Red Springs,” said Timothy Mauldin, Public Services director.

Mauldin would not say more, citing the privacy of personnel information.

Bowen has been on the Public Schools of Robeson County’s substitute teacher registry since 2014, said Tasha Oxendine, a school district spokesperson. Oxendine said she had no other information on Bowen.

