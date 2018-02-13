LUMBERTON — Railroads crossing through many Robeson County towns could be catalysts for economic development, according to the North Carolina Railroad Company president.

Scott Saylor spoke to members of the Lumberton Rotary Club on Tuesday about his organization’s ability to invest in railroad projects that help bring in money and jobs throughout the state.

The North Carolina Railroad Company is a private company, the sole stakeholder of which is the state of North Carolina. The organization operates a 317-mile rail corridor running from Charlotte to Morehead City, but does not own any trains. Norfolk Southern runs freight trains on the corridor, and Amtrak operates passenger trains.

“The North Carolina Railroad’s role in economic development is important to the state because of the ability to bring new jobs to rural areas of the state,” Saylor said. “The railroads are good at bringing manufacturing companies and companies that have capital intensive needs.”

Saylor, who has been with North Carolina Railroad Company since 1989, spoke to the Rotarians abut the history of the company and its benefit to the state’s economy.

He said 19 percent of freight carloads begin or end on the North Carolina Railroad Company’s corridor, and the company helps generate about $2 million in local property tax revenue annually.

Saylor also spoke about a number of projects the company has undertaken and continues to work on, such as the Sugar Creek Road bridge in Charlotte. The North Carolina Railroad Company invested $10 million in construction of the bridge, which allows vehicle traffic to flow above the railroad tracks rather than directly over them, as was the case previously.

The company also is considering a $19 million investment in Morehead City to update the area’s railroad infrastructure. This would be done in order to accommodate increased traffic in the region.

Saylor also reviewed the factors the organization considers when reviewing potential railroad infrastructure investments. Those factors included capital investment, anticipated rail use and job creation.

“We’re honored to have the president of the North Carolina Railroad Company be our speaker today,” said Bo Biggs, Rotary Club treasurer. “Michael Walters, who is chairman of the board (for NCRC) and also one of our Lumberton Rotary members, helped facilitate this today.”

Walters served two terms as Robeson County’s state senator.

“The economic development director of Robeson County, Greg Cummings, was here today. His attendance today showed the importance of the railroad for Robeson County.”

Biggs said he hopes the North Carolina Railroad Company will be helpful in bringing new industries to the region.

The company has worked with local companies such as Sanderson Farms, Borealis, Kinder Morgan and Triangle Tires to provide railroad infrastructure.

Saylor said he hopes the county will take North Carolina Railroad Company’s track record into consideration when incorporating the railroad into its long-term economic plans.

“This region in the state has tremendous rail assets,” Saylor said. “Lumberton, Robeson County and the surrounding areas have a lot of railroad structure already in place. We can leverage that to bring in new jobs for the entire region. It’s an exciting opportunity.”

