Rowland receives good audit

ROWLAND — The town of Rowland received a good audit Tuesday during the Board of Commissioners meeting, but the auditor said financial records should be more clear going forward.

“The numbers are conservatively stated but I would like them to be more precise,” John Masters said while giving his fiscal year presentation for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Masters works for S. Preston Douglas & Associates, a tax, accounting and business consulting firm.

Masters said that, in general, the board is doing well and the report received a favorable response in Raleigh.

“Overall I think we’ve been a lot better than last year,” Masters said. “I think you all are doing a good job and the proof is shown on the graphs.”

In other financial news, Town Clerk David Townsend told board members the Federal Emergency Management Agency will grant the town $170,000 to help with drainage issues that becam apparent during Hurricane Matthew.

Mayor Michelle Shooter said credit goes to Townsend for the town getting the money.

“I want to thank you for this because to my understanding you raised your hand and said, “The town of Rowland needs some money’ and they sent it,” Shooter said.

Townsend is working with the town’s Water and Sewer Department to develop a drainage improvement plan for board members to approve.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Approved the necessary permit for the building of a modular home on land that currently is used as a garden. Willhemnia McInnis wants to build the home at 411 W. Church St.

— Postponed a Black History Month celebration. Students from South Robeson High School were to have a celebration with commissioners, but some students contracted the flu. The celebration will be rescheduled for March.

— Were formally introduced to David Richardson, Lumber River Council of Governments executive director. Richardson discussed the resources provided by the council and upcoming events.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_David-Townsend1_cmyk-1-201821320323131.jpg

By Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached by phone at 910-416-5865 or by email at tsinclair@robesonian.com.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached by phone at 910-416-5865 or by email at tsinclair@robesonian.com.