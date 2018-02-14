Man accused of sex crime against child

LUMBERTON — A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with a sex crime against a child.

James Gilbert Smith has been charged with first-degree sex offense with a child, according to Capt. Brian Duckworth, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was jailed under a $50,000 bond, and his first court appearance is today.

The abuse was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 1, 2017, by a family member, according to Duckworth, and allegedly dated as far back as June 2007. The abuse is alleged to have accurred in the Maxton area.

The case was assigned to the Robeson County Special Victim’s Unit and was investigated by Sgt. Detective Duron Burney.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burney at 910-671-3140.