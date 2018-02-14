Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office :

Eddies Food Mart, North Chicken Road in Lumberton; Diamond Mart, Deep Branch Road in Maxton; Kimberly Oxendine, Annies Road in Pembroke; Contreras Communications, North Fifth Street in St. Pauls; Americas Auto Service, North Fifth Street in St. Pauls; Ricky Harris, J I Road in Maxton; Ricky Hardin, Kason Drive in Lumberton; Billy Hagan, Mystery Lane in Lumberton; Betty Tyner, Joan Street in Lumberton; Sarah Burns, Olan Drive in Lumberton; Dixie Larrimore, Crystal Lane in Lumberton; James Moore, Beam Road in Lumberton.

Rachel Sampson reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a firearm on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.