Posted on by

Crime report


The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office :

Eddies Food Mart, North Chicken Road in Lumberton; Diamond Mart, Deep Branch Road in Maxton; Kimberly Oxendine, Annies Road in Pembroke; Contreras Communications, North Fifth Street in St. Pauls; Americas Auto Service, North Fifth Street in St. Pauls; Ricky Harris, J I Road in Maxton; Ricky Hardin, Kason Drive in Lumberton; Billy Hagan, Mystery Lane in Lumberton; Betty Tyner, Joan Street in Lumberton; Sarah Burns, Olan Drive in Lumberton; Dixie Larrimore, Crystal Lane in Lumberton; James Moore, Beam Road in Lumberton.

Rachel Sampson reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a firearm on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:01 pm |    

Schools closer to $7.7M windfall

Schools closer to $7.7M windfall
7:29 pm
Updated: 8:17 pm. |    

Woman gets up to 17 years after murder plea

Woman gets up to 17 years after murder plea
10:26 pm
Updated: 10:26 pm. |    

Board silent on Angel Exchange

Board silent on Angel Exchange
comments powered by Disqus