Chance encounter leads to a lift

PEMBROKE — A good deed from an unlikely source has fostered an enduring friendship between two Robeson County men.

Jody Lowry was driving down N.C. 710 through Pembroke on a hot summer day when he passed Robert Ellison walking along the road in his work McDonald’suniform.

Ellison, an employee at Pembroke restaurant, was in the middle of a 15-mile trek back to his home in Rowland, a walk he had been making nearly every day for two years.

Later that evening while returning home, Lowry spotted Ellison a second time, still walking, now a few miles farther up the road. Lowry, who recalls seeing Ellison once or twice before that day, decided it was time he did something.

“Something drew me to the guy, and I’m glad it did,” Lowry said.

Lowry asked if Ellison would like a ride home, an offer which was graciously accepted.

Ellison explained he had no choice but to walk to and from work because issues with his moped left him without reliable transportation.

Though the occasional friendly driver, like Lowry, would lend a hand, Ellison typically found himself making the 15-mile voyage twice daily — and on an injured leg.

Lowry, a motorcycle mechanic at Cox’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson Dealership in Pinehurst, sprang into action.

With help from a couple friends, Lowry had Ellison’s moped running within a week. In the meantime, Lowry’s sister, Ronda Deese, devoted her lunch breaks to ensuring Ellison had a ride to and from work.

During their rides, Ellison shared life stories with Deese. Though Ellison, who grew up in Robeson County, did not have an easy life, Deese describes him as “a very well-spoken, kind and gentle man.”

Upon returning the fixed moped to an appreciative Ellison they each went about their lives, making sure to keep in touch occasionally.

A year later, Deese was driving through Pembroke and passed Ellison, who was walking again. Unable to pick him up in her company car, Deese and Lowry later stopped by Ellison’s home to check on their friend.

Ellison revealed that despite Lowry’s best efforts his moped, which was an older model, had again stopped running.

Deese, who said she had felt the urge to get Ellison a new scooter upon their meeting the year before, decided to put that plan into action.

Deese called John Currie, owner of Currie Chain Saw in Lumberton, and shared the story of Ellison’s perseverance. Currie, moved by the story, offered a discounted price on a new scooter.

During the following 24 hours, Lowry and Deese raised $1,200 to put toward a new moped for Ellison.

Several local churches eagerly donated. Among them were Sandy Plains United Methodist and Sycamore Free Will Holiness in Maxton, and West Robeson and Chestnut Street United Methodist in Lumberton.

“You would be surprised how quick people were to help. People want to help those that help themselves,” Deese said.

Lowry and Deese presented Ellison with his new moped outside of McDonald’s last week, capturing the moment with a Facebook live video that has garnered more than 21,000 views..

“It’s amazing how people that’s not blood related, not kin to you in anyway, would go out of the way and actually help somebody that’s in need. It’s a blessing,” Ellison said after receiving his new moped.

Whether pure coincidence or divine intervention, Lowry believes that there is a message in the story for everybody.

“Just help people. No matter what you are going through, remember that somebody else out there has it worse,” Lowry said.

Lowry knows from his life experiences.

Having completed a prison sentence shortly before his encounter with Ellison, Lowry remembers how he felt in the days leading up to their meeting.

“I didn’t have a lot going on for me at the time. I didn’t even have gas money when I first took Rob home,” Lowry said.

Though down on his luck at the time, Lowry did not think twice about his decision to lend a hand. And despite a somewhat checkered past, the people close to Lowry know him as a good, kindhearted man.

Lowry and Deese, however, view Ellison as the real hero of the story.

“Rob has set an example. He walks miles to his job every day during a time some people won’t even walk across the street. People are easy to give up, but Rob’s story proves that if we chose to, we can overcome our obstacles,” Deese said.

Pembroke native Jody Lowry, right, gives McDonald’s employee Robert Ellison a new moped with the help of churches in the community. Ellison had been walking 15 miles twice a day from Rowland to Pembroke to get to work for the past three years. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_48322018214164258266.jpg Pembroke native Jody Lowry, right, gives McDonald’s employee Robert Ellison a new moped with the help of churches in the community. Ellison had been walking 15 miles twice a day from Rowland to Pembroke to get to work for the past three years. McDonald’s employee Robert Ellison enjoys the new moped given to him by Jody Lowry, with hep from local churches. Ellison has been walking 15 miles from Rowland to Pembroke to get to work for the past three years. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_48332018214164259376.jpg McDonald’s employee Robert Ellison enjoys the new moped given to him by Jody Lowry, with hep from local churches. Ellison has been walking 15 miles from Rowland to Pembroke to get to work for the past three years. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_48312018214164414819.jpg

By Morgan Bishop Staff writer

Morgan Bishop can be reached by email at mab038@bravemail.uncp.edu.

Morgan Bishop can be reached by email at mab038@bravemail.uncp.edu.